RIPLEY COUNTY – In the first quarter of 2021, the Ripley County Community Foundation granted $130,364.26 to nonprofit Ripley County organizations.
With overflowing success in the first quarter, the RCCF was able to go above and beyond with carrying out its mission “to assist donors in building an enduring source of charitable assets to benefit the citizens and qualified organizations of Ripley County.”
The RCCF made it a priority in the first quarter to grant to need-based organizations. Thus, the eight food pantries in Ripley County were proactively granted $500 and can expect to receive an additional $500 in upcoming months. Additionally, grants were distributed to schools to assist with general school maintenance and support scholarship opportunities. The Jac-Cen-Del Scholarship Foundation received $24,123.22 to award scholarships to deserving and hardworking students.
Amy Streator, Executive Director of the Ripley County Community Foundation, said, “The grants given out by the Ripley County Community Foundation reflect the generosity of our donors. Our mission is to develop long-term sustainability for our area, and the grants distributed in the first quarter did exactly that.”
The purpose of RCCF grants is to improve the quality of life and create opportunities throughout Ripley County.
So Loved Closet received $500 to support their Back to School Program, which will help buy clothes for children in need, and the Tyson Library Association received $280 for general operations. The Southeastern Indiana YMCA received $7,767.63 to assist with general operations and the purchase of additional equipment, while the Ripley County Board of Commissioners were tasked with easing the burdens of the government and received $9,000 for operations.
Within the first quarter of 2021, the RCCF was successful in “Connecting People Who Care with Causes that Matter” thanks to donors who support the organization. Those who wish to leave their legacy or support the causes closest to them may donate online at www.rccfonline.org or visit the RCCF office at 13 E. George Street, Suite B, Batesville.
The Ripley County Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that assists donors in building an enduring source of charitable funds to benefit the citizens and qualified organizations of Ripley County.
The RCCF manages 193 funds and $15 million dollars in assets which are used to improve the community and serve Ripley County residents through various grants and scholarships.
The RCCF is dedicated to partnering with and serving the local communities as a trusted source for charitable giving now and forever.
Learn more about the RCCF and how to donate at www.rccfonline.org.
