RIPLEY COUNTY — The Ripley County Community Foundation awarded $3,000 in grants from the 2nd Cycle of Small Project Grants.
Small Project Grants are designed to empower local nonprofit organizations to fund projects or programming which they may not be able to fund themselves.
Current grant recipients each received a $500 grant and include Hispanic Community Advisory Committee to purchase textbooks and other educational materials for in-home learning, Milan CARES to provide hygiene bags to local students, Milan Community School Corporation to purchase graphing calculators for high school students, New Horizons Rehabilitation, Inc. to support the Let’s Get Cooking pop-up café, So Loved Kids Closet to purchase clothing for local students in a time of need, and Summer Food for Kids to purchase healthy, nourishing food for students each week during the 2022 summer break.
Non-profit organizations and governmental organizations are encouraged to submit grant applications to the Ripley County Community Foundation to support projects that align with one of the following priority themes: arts & culture, business & entrepreneurship, environment & natural resources, and health, education, & well-being.
Upcoming grant opportunities available through the Ripley County Community Foundation are the second round of 25th Anniversary Impact Grants which are due September 9, and 4th cycle of Small Project Grants which are due December 2.
To learn more about these upcoming granting opportunities, visit the Ripley County Community Foundation website at www.rccfonline.org.
