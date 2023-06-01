RIPLEY COUNTY – The Ripley County Community Foundation has announced its newest summer interns: Cayden Pohlman and Abe Streator. During their internship, Pohlman and Streator will assist with general office duties, serve on grant committees and assist with summer camps while gaining professional experience.
Pohlman is an incoming sophomore at Ball State University where he is majoring in finance at the Miller College of Business.
“Ripley County has given me more than I could ever ask for. The Foundation was the perfect opportunity for me to give back to my community,” he said.
Pohlman will be working in the finance department building his knowledge of investments and management.
Streator is an incoming sophomore at Indiana University. He is currently pursuing a degree in History. When asked why he chose the Foundation, he said, “As a lifelong resident of Ripley County, I wanted to be able to make an impact in the county I call home. The Ripley County Community Foundation provides me with a wonderful opportunity to pay my gratitude forward.” Abe will be introduced to grant and program management as he works on Turnover Hunger and Ripley Youth Outreach initiatives.
“The Community Foundation is truly grateful for the ability to provide students with the opportunity to be involved in their community,” Amy Streator, Executive Director, said. “By providing our interns with philanthropic experience, we are able to teach them the power of a community. We aspire to cultivate life-long philanthropists, and to create future leaders in our community.”
The Ripley County Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that assists donors in building an enduring source of charitable funds to benefit the citizens and qualified organizations of Ripley County.
The Foundation manages 209 funds and $17 million dollars in assets which are used to improve the community and serve Ripley County residents through various grants and scholarships.
The Foundation is dedicated to partnering with and serving the local communities as a trusted source for charitable giving.
Learn more about the Foundation and how to donate at www.rccfonline.org.
