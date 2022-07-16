BATESVILLE – This year’s Ripley County CROP Hunger Walk will be held Sunday October 2.
Registration and a light lunch for all who attend begins at noon with the walk starting at 1 p.m. This year’s walk will take place at Liberty Park in Batesville with the walk proceeding from the shelter house along the walking path to the YMCA and back.
This year’s walk is a 5K instead of the usual 6K event, with the “Golden Mile” marked at the appropriate point for those who are unable to walk the entire distance.
This walk will be dedicated in memory of Creighton Leptak Jr., who was the Pastor at Crossroads Lutheran Church and this year’s walk chairperson until he passed away December 24, 2021. There will be a short tribute to Pastor Creighton before the walk begins.
Ripley County’s CROP Walk supports local food pantries in Batesville, Delaware, Milan and Sunman.
CROP (Christian Rural Overseas Programs) Hunger Walks are sponsored by Church World Services to end hunger at home and around the world.
Organizers ask that everyone in southeastern Indiana and beyond consider being part of this event either by praying for those walking, financially supporting the event by sponsoring a walker or giving a donation online, and/or participating in the walk if you are able.
“We encourage all churches, businesses and organizations to walk or to sponsor a walker with a donation and help to fight hunger,” one of the event organizers, Barb Foster, said.
Those interested in walking or forming a team to walk can pick up registration and sponsorship forms at 7 p.m. July 21 at Crossroads Lutheran Church located just south of Batesville on Ind. 229, or contact Foster if unable to pick up the forms that day.
You can also sign up online as an individual or as a team on crophungerwalk.org as well as donate to Ripley County’s walk by clicking on “donate” at the top of the page, then click on “find a team to support,” type “Ripley County” in the box, then click on the box that appears, scroll to the bottom of the page and click on any team or individual that has registered.
Last year, the Ripley County CROP Walk raised $7,321.70 with 25 percent of the total funds raised going to the Milan, Sunman, Delaware and Batesville food pantries and 75 percent going to help fight hunger both in the U.S. and overseas.
The CROP Hunger Walk was started 53 years ago by a group of energized young people in Bismarck, North Dakota who wanted to mobilize their community to fight global hunger. Today, the CROP Hunger Walk is a national movement raising funds for the global hunger-fighting work of Church World Service and local hunger-fighting agencies.
For more information on how to get involved contact Foster at 812-933-5667.
Information provided
