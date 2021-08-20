RIPLEY COUNTY – The Batesville High School, Milan High School, and Oldenburg Academy varsity football teams are teaming up for the 2021 season to Turnover Hunger through the Weekend BackSack program.
Turnover Hunger is a program supported by the Ripley County Community Foundation that accepts one-time donations or pledges for every turnover that participating football teams force in their games during the 2021 season.
To participate, individuals, businesses and social and fraternal organizations and others may pledge a dollar amount for every turnover Batesville, Milan, and/or Oldenburg force, or make a one-time donation in support of your favorite team’s efforts.
At the end of the season, all donations and pledges will be collected and will be granted to Batesville Primary School, Jac-Cen-Del Elementary School, Milan Elementary School, South Ripley Elementary School and Sunman Elementary School. These grant dollars will offset the cost of the Weekend BackSack Program.
According to Gleaner’s Food Bank, 1,665 children in Ripley County are food insecure. The Weekend BackSack program sends a backpack of nonperishable, kid-friendly food home with elementary school students on the weekends. This ensures that every child has adequate nutrition on non-school days.
Get involved by contacting a varsity football player at Batesville, Milan or Oldenburg, by visiting the website at rccfonline.org and making a pledge or a donation, by calling 812-933-1098, or by stopping by the Foundation office at 13 E. George Street, Ste. B, Batesville.
Information provided
