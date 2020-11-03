Below is a summary of Ripley County’s 2020 General Election results:
Straight Party
Republican - 5,369 votes (82.28 percent )
Democratic - 1,078 votes (16.52 percent)
Libertarian - 78 votes (1.20 [percent)
President/Vice President
Trump/Pence - 11,260 votes (78.80 percent)
Biden/Harris - 2,773 votes (19.41 percent)
Jorgensen/Cohen - 229 votes (1.60 percent)
Write-in Votes - 28 votes (.20 percent)
Governor/Lt. Gov
Eric Holcomb - 9,517 votes (67 percent)
Woody Myers - 2,231 votes (15.71 percent)
Donald Rainwater - 2,457 votes (17.30 percent)
Attorney General
Todd Rokita - 11,070 votes (79.58 percent)
Jonathan Weinzapfel - 2,840 votes (20.42 percent)
District 6 Representative in Congress
Greg Pence - 10,996 votes (77.69 percent)
Jeannine Lee Lake - 2,660 votes (18.79 percent)
Tom Ferkinhoff - 496 votes (3.50 percent)
Write-in Votes - 2 votes (0.01 percent)
District 42 State Senator
Jean Leising - 4,326 votes (100 percent)
District 55 State Representative
Cindy Meyer Ziemke - 4,263 votes (100 percent)
District 67 State Representative
Randy Frye - 7,992 votes (100 percent)
Judge Superior Court
Jeff Sharp - 12,228 votes (100 percent)
Judge Circuit Court
Ryan J. King - 12,086 votes (100 percent)
Circuit Court Clerk
Ginger J Bradford - 11,981 votes (100 percent)
Recorder
Mary Ann McCoy - 11,921 votes (100 percent)
Treasurer
Lisa Vestal - 11,963 votes (100 percent)
Coroner
Jason Bailey - 11,785 votes (100 percent)
District 2 Commissioner
Chris Schmaltz - 11,853 votes (100 percent)
District 3 Commissioner
James Kendall Hankin - 11,688 votes (100 percent)
Council at Large
Andrew Decker - 8,434 votes (28.38 percent)
Katie Bailey - 8,271 votes (27.83 percent)
Peggy A Ehlers - 7,262 votes (24.44 percent)
Paula Rasnick - 3,316 votes (11.16 percent)
Cordelle Feuston - 2,434 votes (8.19 percent)
Holton Clerk Treasurer
Angela Farrell - 116 votes (100 percent)
Osgood Clerk Treasurer
Tamara Wilhoit - 500 votes (100 percent)
Osgood Council At Large
Christopher L Kuhn - 497 votes (100 percent)
Holton Council At Large
Phyllis Nighbert - 85 votes (35.56 percent)
Paul Hughes - 79 votes (33.05 percent)
Andrew J Stratton - 75 votes (31.38 percent)
Versailles Council At Large
Mike Daugherty - 533 votes (50.76 percent)
Roxanne Meyer - 517 votes (49.24 percent)
Jac-Cen-Del At Large
Travis Neal - 650 votes (29.95 percent)
Cynthia Cindy Allen - 425 votes (19.59 percent)
Johnny Budd - 412 votes (18.99 percent)
Jay Gayheart - 386 votes (17.79 percent)
Nancy Redelman - 297 votes (13.69 percent)
Jac-Cen-Del Osgood
Debbie Roberts - 1,653 votes (100 percent)
Milan School At Large
Doug Norman - 2,097 votes (100 percent)
Milan School Town of Milan
Edward Ted Amberger - 2,024 votes (100 percent)
Batesville School District 3
Mike Baumer - 2,056 votes (39.25 percent)
Eric Fledderman - 1,644 votes (31.39 percent)
Jeremy Raver - 1,538 votes (29.36 percent)
District 3 South Ripley School Board
Amy L Miller - 1,734 votes (55.79 percent)
Randel S McIntosh - 1,374 votes (44.21 percent)
District 6 South Ripley School Board
Carol L Holzer - 2,780 votes (100 percent)
District 7 South Ripley School Board
Jeffrey Cornett - 2,182 votes (72.47 percent)
Shelba Wiley - 829 votes (27.53 percent)
District 2 Sunman-Dearborn School Board
Robert S Davis - 844 votes (100 percent)
District 3 Sunman-Dearborn School Board
Sara Hylton - 868 votes (100 percent)
District 7 Sunman-Dearborn School Board
James D Graf - 900 votes (100 percent)
Retain Indiana Supreme Court - Goff
Yes - 8,697 votes (81.12 percent)
No - 2,024 votes (18.88 percent)
Retain Court of Appeals District 5 - Brown
Yes - 8,685 votes (81.53 percent)
No - 1,967 votes (18.47 percent)
Retain Court of Appeals District 5 - Robb
Yes - 8,510 votes (81.04 percent)
No - 1,991 votes (18.96 percent)
Retain Court of Appeals District 4 - May
Yes - 8,603 votes (81.78 percent)
No - 1,917 votes (18.22 percent)
Retain Court of Appeals District 1 - Bailey
Yes - 8,586 votes (81.22 percent)
No - 1,985 votes (18.78 percent)
- Information provided by Ripley County Clerk's Office
