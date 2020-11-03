Below is a summary of Ripley County’s 2020 General Election results:

Straight Party

Republican - 5,369 votes (82.28 percent )

Democratic - 1,078 votes (16.52 percent)

Libertarian - 78 votes (1.20 [percent)

President/Vice President

Trump/Pence - 11,260 votes (78.80 percent)

Biden/Harris - 2,773 votes (19.41 percent)

Jorgensen/Cohen - 229 votes (1.60 percent) 

Write-in Votes - 28 votes (.20 percent) 

Governor/Lt. Gov

Eric Holcomb - 9,517 votes (67 percent)

Woody Myers - 2,231 votes (15.71 percent)

Donald Rainwater - 2,457 votes (17.30 percent) 

Attorney General

Todd Rokita - 11,070 votes (79.58 percent)

Jonathan Weinzapfel - 2,840 votes (20.42 percent)

District 6 Representative in Congress

Greg Pence - 10,996 votes (77.69 percent)

Jeannine Lee Lake - 2,660 votes (18.79 percent) 

Tom Ferkinhoff - 496 votes (3.50 percent)

Write-in Votes - 2 votes (0.01 percent)

District 42 State Senator

Jean Leising - 4,326 votes (100 percent)

District 55 State Representative

Cindy Meyer Ziemke - 4,263 votes (100 percent)

District 67 State Representative

Randy Frye - 7,992 votes (100 percent)

Judge Superior Court

Jeff Sharp - 12,228 votes (100 percent)

Judge Circuit Court

Ryan J. King - 12,086 votes (100 percent)

Circuit Court Clerk

Ginger J Bradford - 11,981 votes (100 percent)

Recorder

Mary Ann McCoy - 11,921 votes (100 percent)

Treasurer

Lisa Vestal - 11,963 votes (100 percent)

Coroner

Jason Bailey - 11,785 votes (100 percent)

District 2 Commissioner

Chris Schmaltz - 11,853 votes (100 percent)

District 3 Commissioner

James Kendall Hankin - 11,688 votes (100 percent)

Council at Large

Andrew Decker - 8,434 votes (28.38 percent)

Katie Bailey - 8,271 votes (27.83 percent)

Peggy A Ehlers - 7,262 votes (24.44 percent)

Paula Rasnick - 3,316 votes (11.16 percent)

Cordelle Feuston - 2,434 votes (8.19 percent)

Holton Clerk Treasurer

Angela Farrell - 116 votes (100 percent) 

Osgood Clerk Treasurer

Tamara Wilhoit - 500 votes (100 percent) 

Osgood Council At Large

Christopher L Kuhn - 497 votes (100 percent)

Holton Council At Large

Phyllis Nighbert - 85 votes (35.56 percent)

Paul Hughes - 79 votes (33.05 percent)

Andrew J Stratton - 75 votes (31.38 percent)

Versailles Council At Large

Mike Daugherty - 533 votes (50.76 percent)

Roxanne Meyer - 517 votes (49.24 percent)

Jac-Cen-Del At Large

Travis Neal - 650 votes (29.95 percent)

Cynthia Cindy Allen - 425 votes (19.59 percent)

Johnny Budd - 412 votes (18.99 percent)

Jay Gayheart - 386 votes (17.79 percent)

Nancy Redelman - 297 votes (13.69 percent)

Jac-Cen-Del Osgood

Debbie Roberts - 1,653 votes (100 percent)

Milan School At Large

Doug Norman - 2,097 votes (100 percent)

Milan School Town of Milan 

Edward Ted Amberger - 2,024 votes (100 percent)

Batesville School District 3

Mike Baumer - 2,056 votes (39.25 percent)

Eric Fledderman - 1,644 votes (31.39 percent)

Jeremy Raver - 1,538 votes (29.36 percent)

District 3 South Ripley School Board

Amy L Miller - 1,734 votes (55.79 percent)

Randel S McIntosh - 1,374 votes (44.21 percent)

District 6 South Ripley School Board

Carol L Holzer - 2,780 votes (100 percent)

District 7 South Ripley School Board

Jeffrey Cornett - 2,182 votes (72.47 percent)

Shelba Wiley - 829 votes (27.53 percent)

District 2 Sunman-Dearborn School Board

Robert S Davis - 844 votes (100 percent)

District 3 Sunman-Dearborn School Board

Sara Hylton - 868 votes (100 percent)

District 7 Sunman-Dearborn School Board

James D Graf - 900 votes (100 percent)

Retain Indiana Supreme Court - Goff

Yes - 8,697 votes (81.12 percent)

No - 2,024 votes (18.88 percent)

Retain Court of Appeals District 5 - Brown

Yes - 8,685 votes (81.53 percent)

No - 1,967 votes (18.47 percent)

Retain Court of Appeals District 5 - Robb

Yes - 8,510 votes (81.04 percent)

No - 1,991 votes (18.96 percent)

Retain Court of Appeals District 4 - May

Yes - 8,603 votes (81.78 percent)

No - 1,917 votes (18.22 percent)

Retain Court of Appeals District 1 - Bailey

Yes - 8,586 votes (81.22 percent)

No - 1,985 votes (18.78 percent) 

- Information provided by Ripley County Clerk's Office 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you