RIPLEY COUNTY – Ripley County has successfully completed all requirements for its StormReady renewal.
The StormReady program is through the National Weather Service and helps prepare communities from the onslaught of severe weather.
Ripley County Emergency Management Agency works closely with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, and is committed to local hazardous weather operations, advanced planning, education and awareness.
“First responders, Ripley County Communications, local government officials, and trained storm spotters all play an important role in being StormReady,” Ripley County Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Miller said. “This renewal does not make Ripley County storm proof, but can help save lives.”
Ripley County has had StormReady status since 2014 and the renewal is required every four years.
For more information on emergency preparedness, visit www.ripleycounty.in.gov/EMA or contact Ripley County EMA at 812-689-0505 or by email at ema@ripleycounty.in.gov.
