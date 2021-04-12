DILLSBORO – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident that injured a male juvenile.
The accident occurred at approximately 6:19 p.m. Friday on private property in the 6200 block of E CR 450 S.
The 13-year-old operator of the ORV lost control after making contact with another rider’s dirt bike. His ORV then collided with a tree, causing the ORV operator to be thrown from his machine.
He was transported by ambulance to Saint Elizabeth Hospital in Lawrenceburg due to inclement weather and later airlifted to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.
He was not wearing a helmet or any other protective riding gear at the time of the accident.
Conservation officers were assisted by the Friendship Fire and Rescue, and Ripley County EMS.
Conservation officers remind everyone to wear a helmet and protective riding gear when operating an ORV. Indiana law requires all operators or passengers on an ORV who are under 18 to wear a DOT-approved helmet.
For more information on ORV laws and safe operating procedures, see https://www.offroad-ed.com/in/handbook/ and https://www.in.gov/dnr/outdoor/4431.htm
