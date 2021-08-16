HOLTON - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident that injured a male juvenile.
The accident occurred at approximately 2:45 p.m.Saturday on private property in the 3800 block of W. U.S. Hwy. 50.
Initial investigation showed the 7-year-old operator lost control of the machine and struck a tree.
He was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in North Vernon and later transported to Riley Hospital in Indianapolis for facial and abdominal injuries.
He was wearing a helmet during the accident.
For more information on ORV laws and safe operating procedures, see https://www.offroad-ed.com/in/handbook/ and https://www.in.gov/dnr/outdoor/4431.htm
