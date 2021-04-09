BATESVILLE - Ripley Youth Outreach, an initiative of the Ripley County Community Foundation, is accepting applications for their Change Ripley County Grant.
Ripley Youth Outreach established the Change Ripley County Grant to give local youth a platform in which to be heard, the confidence to take action to change their communities, and the resources to enact that change. The grant encourages youth to partner with a local nonprofit organization to establish a change and improve Ripley County. The Change Ripley County Grant is available once every two years in the amount of up to $10,000.
Riley Schebler, Oldenburg Academy senior and standing president of Ripley Youth Outreach, said, “This Grant is a tremendous way for the youth to have a chance to make a real impact on the community and we are eager to accept this year’s applications.”
If you are interested in applying, your project must be youth-led, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, or a government/educational entity.
All applications must be submitted virtually via the Ripley County Community Foundation website no later than June 1.
As applications are reviewed, up to five finalists will be chosen to advance to a final review process where it is required that one will give a project pitch and answer any questions from the standing Ripley Youth Outreach executive committee.
Contact the Ripley County Community Foundation office with any questions or concerns via phone (812)933-1098, email office@rccfonline.org, or stopping in at 13 E. George, Suite B, Batesville.
About Riley Youth Outreach
Ripley Youth Outreach was established in 2015 and is a youth philanthropy program made up of students from Batesville High School, Jac-Cen-Del High School, Milan High School, Oldenburg Academy, and South Ripley High School.
The program focuses on promoting, growing, and supporting all aspects of philanthropy in the youth of Ripley County. As an initiative of the Ripley County Community Foundation, the program empowers the youth to create a powerful voice in local communities and become leaders of their generation.
The Ripley County Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that assists donors in building an enduring source of charitable funds to benefit the citizens and qualified organizations of Ripley County.
The Foundation manages 193 funds and $15 million dollars in assets which are used to improve the Community and serve Ripley County residents through various grants and scholarships. The Foundation is dedicated to partnering with and serving the local communities as a trusted source for charitable giving now and forever. Learn more about the Foundation and how to donate at www.rccfonline.org.
For additional information, visit www.rccfonline.org/youth-outreach/.
