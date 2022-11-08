BATESVILLE - Here are the Ripley County election results from Tuesday's 2022 general election.
U.S. Senator
(R) Todd Young received 65,703 votes (59.6%), (D) Thomas McDermott Jr. received 42,138 votes (38.2%) and (L) James M. Sceniak received 2490 votes (2.3%).
U.S. Rep District 9
(D) Matthew Fyffe received 1,070 votes (15.9%), (R) Erin Houchin received 5,479 votes (81.8%), and (L) Tonya L. Millis received 142 votes (2.1%).
Sec't of State
(R) Diego Morales received 5,218 votes (78.4%), (D) Destiny Wells received 1,069 votes (16%), and (L) Jeffrey Maurer received 361 votes (5.4%).
Auditor of State
(R) ZeNai Brooks received 978 votes (14.6%), (R) Tera Klutz received 5,452 votes (81.8%).
Treasurer of State
(R) Daniel Elliott received 5,544 votes (83.2%) and (D) Jessica McClellan received 1,112 votes (16.7%).
Shelby Twp Trustee
(R) Vicki Taylor received 144 votes (74.2%), and (D) Charles M. Meisberger received 50 votes (25.7%).
Jackson Twp Board
(R) Judy Mulford received 204 votes (29.5%), (R) Denise Schmaltz received 167 votes (24.2%), and (D) Jack Schuerman received 101 votes (14.6%).
Washington Twp Board
(R) Charles D. Casebolt received 389 votes (46.3%), (R) Dawn M. Jordan received 289 votes (34.4%), and (D) Debra Cutter received 162 votes (19.2%).
Shelby Twp Board
(R) Cheryl S. Welch received 156 votes (53%), (D) Marilyn Hance received 77 votes (26%) and (D) John R. Meisberger received 61 votes (20%).
Adams Twp Board
(R) Donald C. Foley received 674 votes (32.6%), (R) Robert Reiners received 675 votes (32.3%), and (R) Carol Siebert received 740 votes (35.4%).
Delaware Twp Board
(R) Kathleen Dickman received 235 votes (37.4%), (R) James E. Purdy received 200 votes (31.9%) and (R) Lorraine E. Workman received 192 votes (30.6%).
Center Twp Board
(R) Carolyn Lorri Adams Carpenter received 266 votes (30.4%), (R) Donna J. Linville received 329 votes (37.6%) and (R) Sharon Menchhofer received 280 votes (32%).
Otter Creek Twp Board
(R) Ruth Ann Adkinson received 210 votes (36.6%), (R) Janine Stratton received 216 votes (37%) and (R) Tammy Wiley received 147 votes (26.6%).
Brown Twp Board
(R) Roger Guillion received 255 votes (33.7%), (R) Kevin McGee received 272 votes (36%) and (R) James Brian Meyer received 228 votes (30.2%).
Versailles Clerk-Treasurer
(R) Sarah Bauman received 228 votes (63.5%) and (D) Kiersten B. Libby received 131 votes (34%).
Osgood Town Council At Large
(R) Bill Roberts received 167 votes (53%) and (R) Holley M. Rose received 145 votes (46.4%).
Milan Town Council At Large
(R) Mark E. Marsee received 169 votes (36.5%), (R) Andrew S. Olman received 140 votes (30%), and (R) Deb Shumate received 154 votes (33.2%).
South Ripley School Board District 1
Kimberly S. Jolly received 893 votes (58.9%) and Danielle McGee received 623 votes (41%).
Sunman Dearborn School Board District 1
Joseph C. Bulach received 303 votes (48%) and Michael Norman received 335 votes (52.5%).
South Ripley School Board District 4
Andy Comer received 895 votes (59.3%) and Andrew T Miller received 614 votes (40%).
South Ripley School Board District 2
Brittany M. Bradley received 874 votes (58%) and Randel S. McIntosh received 630 votes ( 41.8%)
South Ripley School Board District 5
Robert Garcia received 732 votes (48.4%) and Thomas W. Welch received 780 votes (51.5%).
