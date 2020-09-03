RIPLEY COUNTY – Ripley County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) wants to remind residents that September is National Preparedness Month (NPM).
The purpose of NPM is to promote family and community disaster planning now and throughout the year. As our nation continues to respond to COVID-19, there is no better time to be involved.
The 2020 theme is “Disasters Don’t Wait. Make Your Plan Today.” #BeReady.
Emergency preparedness is everyone’s responsibility and this is an opportunity for every resident of Ripley County to prepare their homes, businesses and communities for any type of emergency.
People are encouraged to take important steps like getting an emergency supply kit, making a family emergency plan, being informed about the different emergencies that may affect them, as well as taking the necessary steps to get trained and become engaged in community preparedness and response efforts.
Ripley County CodeRED service is also available which is a high-speed emergency mass notification service. The system sends telephone calls, text messages, emails and posts to social media to inform residents to better protect life and property.
For weather emergencies, once the National Weather Service issues a warning, it will automatically be sent through the CodeRED system. In addition to weather emergencies, it can be used to notify residents of missing persons, criminal activity, boil water advisory and other various threats to people, property or the environment.
All residents living or working within the county limits are encouraged to visit www.ripleycounty.com and click on the CodeRED logo to enroll contact information including home and cell phone numbers, and email addresses. Once enrolled, subscribers can opt in to what emergencies they want to receive.
There is also a CodeRED mobile app that is available for free download that can be used in conjunction with the online version that will use GPS location for alerts.
For more information on emergency preparedness or the CodeRED service please contact Ripley County Emergency Management Agency at 812-689-0505 or by email to ema@ripleycounty.com.
