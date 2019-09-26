RIPLEY COUNTY -- You can add Ripley County to the list of counties where a burn ban has been issued.
Effective immediately and until further notice, open burning is prohibited in Ripley County by order of the Ripley County Board of Commissioners.
Elected officials and emergency response personnel are in agreement that a lack of rain in recent weeks has created dry conditions that represent a danger to the public's health, safety and welfare.
The following activities are prohibited in Ripley County: 1. Campfires and other recreational fires; 2.Open burning of any kind using conventional fuel such as wood, or other combustible matter, with the exception of grills fueled by charcoal briquettes or propane; 3. The burning of debris, such as timber or vegetation, including such debris that results from building construction activities; and 4. The use of burn barrels for any open burning at residential structures.
Charcoal from permitted grills shall not be removed from the grills until the charcoal has been thoroughly extinguished.
In addition, officials strongly encourage residents to attend public displays of fireworks and limit their personal use of fireworks to those that do not leave the ground, and that they refrain from using aerial firework devices.
Reference was made to all appropriate laws, statutes, ordinances and resolutions, and particularly to Section 10-14-3-29 of the Indiana Code.
All public offices and employees of Ripley County are hereby directed to exercise the utmost diligence in the discharge of duties required of them for the duration of the emergency and in execution of emergency laws, regulations, and directives whether state and local.
All residents are called upon and directed to comply with necessary emergency measures, to cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operations plans, and to obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.
Those found to be in violation of the burn ban are subject to a fine of not less than $200 and not more than $1,000 in keeping with state statute.
The Decatur County Board of Commissioners issued a burn ban for all of Decatur County Wednesday.
