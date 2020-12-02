RIPLEY COUNTY - The Ripley County Chamber of Commerce’s 25th Christmas ornaments are on sale for $10 each.

Those who have missed any of the chamber’s ornaments over the years, or who would like to purchase additional ornaments can contact the chamber by phone at 812-689-6654 or email at ripleycc@ripleycountychamber.org.

Ornaments can be picked up at the following locations:

Ripley County Chamber of Commerce Office

Civista Bank, Versailles

Friendship State Bank, Friendship & Versailles

German American Bank, Osgood

Hart Insurance Agency, Osgood

Napoleon State Bank, Osgood

The Ripley County Chamber of Commerce would like to thank everyone for their continued support.

- Information provided

