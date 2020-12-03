Ripley County Chamber announces Member of the Month

RIPLEY COUNTY - The Ripley County Chamber of Commerce announced H&R Block as its Member of the Month for December 2020.
H&R Block currently has three locations in Ripley County and they are located in Batesville, Sunman and Versailles.
The Batesville office was purchased in 1975, Versailles in 1978, and Sunman in 2014. Arnie Kirschner was the original owner of the H&R Block offices and in 2013 Wendy Meyer, Luke Kaiser, Suzanne Parmer, and Jared Kaiser purchased them from him. There are also two additional offices, Southeastern Insurance, located in Brookville and Greensburg.
H&R Block offers tax preparation, bookkeeping and all of your payroll needs. To find out how H&R Block can assist you, please call or visit the office near you:
- 4 Village Rd, Batesville, IN - (812) 934-4626
- 131 Eastern Avenue, Sunman, IN - (812) 623-1310
- 1305 S Adams Street, Suite C, Versailles, IN - (812) 689-6080
The chamber congratulates H&R Block for being its December Member of the Month.
- Information provided
