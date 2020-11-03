Ripley County Chamber announces November Member of the Month

RIPLEY COUNTY - The Ripley County Chamber of Commerce announced Osgood Grub Company as its November Member of the Month.
The Osgood Grub Company takes pride that it has been family owned and operated since 1977. They have great food, cold drinks and a unique atmosphere.
Decorated inside and out with unique décor of memorabilia and items, it is fun to look around at everything they have at the restaurant.
With a wide variety of food selection such as appetizers, fried chicken, prime rib, seafood, sandwiches, lunch buffet and full-service bar, there is something for everyone. Check them out on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/osgoodgrubco/ for their daily specials.
Go visit them at 406 N. Buckeye Street in Osgood or call them for takeout at (812) 689-4362. Operating hours are from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Saturday.
The chamber congratulates Osgood Grub Company for being its November Member of the Month.
- Information provided
