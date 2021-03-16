RIPLEY COUNTY - The Ripley County Chamber of Commerce would like to announce Deb Tompkins, exeuctive director, has accepted a position with the South Ripley School District.

Her last day with the chamber will be April 1.

We know she will be a great asset in her new role and send best wishes on her new journey.

We appreciate all the effort she has put into making our chamber a true benefit for our membership over the past couple of years.

- Information provided by R.C.C.C. President Alesha M. Neal

