RIPLEY COUNTY - The Ripley County Chamber of Commerce would like to announce Deb Tompkins, exeuctive director, has accepted a position with the South Ripley School District.
Her last day with the chamber will be April 1.
We know she will be a great asset in her new role and send best wishes on her new journey.
We appreciate all the effort she has put into making our chamber a true benefit for our membership over the past couple of years.
- Information provided by R.C.C.C. President Alesha M. Neal
