Ripley County Chamber members: Advertising opportunities available

SUNMAN - There are a lot of things going on at The Train Station indoor sports facility in Sunman. They have something going on every night and have team and individual reservations through March.
They appreciate all of the support that they have received from the community. Between athletes, parents, and coaches, they have over a hundred visitors in the building each week.
The Train Station has open wall space available for advertising, so they wanted to give Ripley County Chamber members the first opportunity to get advertising space at their facility. If a Ripley County Chamber member would like to get information on advertising, please call The Train Station owner Denny Sickinger at (513) 505-5152.
Coloring contest for elementary students
The Train Station is also a hosting coloring contest for elementary students.
A student can color a Christmas ornament (provided) with a baseball/softball theme, and include The Train Station’s name on it. All will be displayed and the winner gets a free hitting or pitching lesson.
Be sure to include the student’s name on the paper. Ornaments can be dropped off or direct messaged to The Train Station at https://www.facebook.com/thetrainstationsunman or https://www.instagram.com/trainstationsunman/.
- Information provided by Ripley County Chamber of Commerce
