Ripley County Chamber names September Member of the Month

RIPLEY COUNTY – The Ripley County Chamber of Commerce announced the Versailles American Legion Post #173 as its September Member of the Month.
Located at 119 S. Washington Street in Versailles, the Versailles American Legion Post #173 has around 300 members and meetings are scheduled every week of the year. Post #173 is a youth-oriented organization that supports the community.
Some of the activities the legion sponsors include scholarships, Boy Scouts, Boys and Girls State sponsorship, a Halloween parade and costume contest, Memorial Day and Veterans Day activities, Christmas food/toy deliveries and Law and Order night. Law and Order night is where law enforcement and firemen are honored and dedication to departed veterans and their families.
This is only a small part of what the Versailles American Legion Post #173 does for their fellow veterans, youth and the community at large.
The American Legion was chartered and incorporated by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans’ organization devoted to mutual helpfulness. It is the nation’s largest wartime veterans service organization, committed to mentoring youth and sponsorship of wholesome programs in their communities, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting strong national security, and continued devotion to their fellow servicemembers and veterans.
Today, membership stands at nearly 2 million in more than 13,000 posts worldwide.
If you would like to join the American Legion, please visit https://centennial.legion.org/indiana/post173?p=about or call the Versailles American Legion Post #173 at (812) 689-6400.
Congratulations to the members of the Versailles American Legion Post #173.
