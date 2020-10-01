RIPLEY COUNTY - The Ripley County Chamber of Commerce recently announced Taylor’s Tae Kwon Do Academy is its October Member of the Month.
Grand Master Jerry Taylor established Taylor’s Tae Kwon Do Academy in 1982 and Master Denver Taylor, Jerry’s son, joined the business in 2010 and has been practicing since he was 5 years old.
Grand Master Jerry Taylor is 8th Degree Black Belt Kukkiwon Certified and Master Denver Taylor is 5th Degree Black Belt Kukkiwon Certified. Both are also Kukkiwon Certified International Masters and Kukkiwon Certified Poom/Dan Recommenders. Master Denver Taylor is testing for his 6th Degree Black Belt in December.
Grand Master Taylor has been teaching kids and adults from age 5 years old and up for 38 years and has had over 300 students achieve the rank of Black Belt through the Academy.
One of the most unique benefits of taking martial arts lessons at Taylor’s Tae Kwon Do Academy is that it is a family environment. They encourage members to enroll and train as a family.
The results are a more enjoyable training experience and provides a way for the family to spend time together doing something they love.
Tae Kwon Do lessons not only teaches the student about martial arts but also gives them increased confidence, freedom from fear, improved behavior, higher self-esteem, a sense of accomplishment and the courage to conquer life’s most difficult challenges.
Taylor’s Tae Kwon Do Academy currently has two locations. One is located at 127 N Buckeye Street in Osgood and their other facility is in Madison at 700 Cragmont Street.
Those interested can visit their website at http://taylortaekwondo.com/ or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TaylorsTaeKwonDoAcademy/.
They would love to hear from you so call them today.For the Osgood location, call (812) 756-1060 and the Madison location at (812) 265-2200.
The Ripley County Chamber of Come congratulates Grand Master Jerry Taylor and Master Denver Taylor and Taylor’s Tae Kwon Do for being its October Member of the Month.
