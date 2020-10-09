RIPLEY COUNTY -The Ripley County Chamber of Commerce announced the Railyard Bar and Grille is a new member of the chamber.
The Railyard Bar and Grille is owned and operated by Don and Pam Deller and their kids, Amanda, Samantha and Brandon, are also involved with running the restaurant. The family has been making changes and improvements to the building and they are thrilled to be opening sometime in October.
Located at 104 S. Meridian Street in Sunman, and near the railroad tracks, their unique, creative menu has a railroad related theme with something for everyone.
Check out their menu, on their Facebook page, at https://www.facebook.com/Railyard-Bar-Grille-113038100419749 and they can be contacted at (812) 623-0500.
Be on the lookout for their opening date, as well as a Grand Opening/Ribbon Cutting in October. The chamber is happy to welcome the Railyard Bar and Grille to its membership.
- Information provided
