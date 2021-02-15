Ripley County Chamber of Commerce Bowling Tournament info

RIPLEY COUNTY – Chamber members: It is the first event of 2021 for the Ripley County Chamber of Commerce.
The 9th Annual Chamber Bowling Tournament is on Saturday, March 13 at Pollards Bowl with the first bowling session beginning at 11 a.m., second at 3 p.m. and the final spot at 7 p.m.
Spaces for bowling are limited and filling up so make sure you reserve your spot as soon as possible.
Through this event, chamber members have an opportunity to advertise their business/company/organization through the signs being displayed at Pollards Bowl (see pictures from last year for example) at least a week before the event and at least two weeks after the event.
The chamber also recognizes the businesses who sponsor and donate through various announcements before and after the event and also bowling team winners. The Bowling Tournament is a great event to attend, even if you do not bowl, to network with other chamber members, community members and business owners. So come on out and join us,
If you would like to sponsor or donate an item representing your business/company/organization or have a team, please call the chamber at (812) 689-6654 or email it at ripleycc@ripleycountychamber.org.
Your support of the chamber helps the community and business owners by the various programs, seminars, events and miscellaneous support that the chamber gives to its members and community throughout the year.Thanks for everyone’s support and have a great week.
