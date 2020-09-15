RIPLEY COUNTY – The Ripley County Chamber of Commerce would like to introduce its newest member Twisted Wrench Service and Repair.
Located at 1871 S US 421 in Versailles, the Twisted Wrench has been open since January 2016. The business started out with a few guys turning wrenches a few nights a week to help out friends and family.
That turned out to be so much more.
With modern day techniques and old school values, word of mouth quickly got out about their skills. After running out of room to work, they realized they needed to expand.
Twisted Wrench has a Master Certified Technician with 20 years of experience and Transmission and Diesel Specialists. Twisted Wrench will work on everything from two to 18 wheels, boats, mowers, motorcycles, cars and trucks.
They offer everything from oil changes and alignments to a complete engine rebuild. The business also does custom fabrication such as running boards, complete exhaust, off road bumpers and much more.
If you are not able to drop off your vehicle for repair, they will provide you with a pick-up service.
Visit them today or call (812) 750-4002 to talk to them about what they have to offer. Visit their website at https://www.twistedwrenchaca.com/ to check out their work and follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/wrenchtwisted for updates.
Please welcome Twisted Wrench to the Chamber.
Information provided
