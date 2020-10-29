Ripley County Chamber of Commerce welcomes new member

RIPLEY COUNTY - The Ripley County Chamber of Commerce announced Pat’s Bulk Food is a new member.
Roger Greiner and Cheryl Damon-Greiner bought Pat’s Bulk Food in the spring of 2020 after shopping there for years. Three years later, they moved their country store to a historic building at 1 South Main Street on the Versailles Courthouse Square, close to the town’s residential neighborhood, the state park and events like the Pumpkin Show, Farmers’ Market, and holiday celebrations.
The new location’s antique wooden beams and rustic charm are a perfect backdrop for their selection of natural, homemade and Indiana Grown products such as local honey and sorghum, farm eggs, local meat, homemade nut butters and their famous Chess Pie.
The specialty grocery is also a paradise for cooks, bakers and candy makers with a large variety of quality flours, chocolates, pastas, fresh deli-style salads, frozen fish, pork and chicken, spices, mixes and natural items. You can count on seeing something new at each visit, along with daily samples, friendly service and a fun Shop Small, Shop Local experience.
Pat's Bulk Food's hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
If you have questions and/or orders for curbside pickup, call 812-689-6582. You can visit their website at Patsbulkfoods.com and follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PatsBulkFood.
Help the chamber welcome Pat’s Bulk Food to its membership.
