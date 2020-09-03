Ripley County Chamber of Commerce welcomes new member

RIPLEY COUNTY – The Ripley County Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome its newest member, Crossroads Family Restaurant.
Crossroads Family Restaurant is family-owned and operated in Versailles at 615 West Hwy 50. The name Crossroads comes from the area in which it is located, the crossing of US Hwy 50 and US Hwy 421.
The building was designed around the original Sears & Roebuck home that set on the property. The home kit was ordered from the Sears & Roebuck catalog and brought to Indiana by rail from California.
The CCC boys assembled the house for the first dentist in town.
The home was remodeled in 2000 and the dining and the kitchen areas were added to make it into a family restaurant. The original home is used as the coffee bar and gift shop.
Since opening the restaurant in 2000, everyone who steps in the door is treated like family. Greg and Kim Evans and David Swinney formed the idea of a family style restaurant with country style food that is made from scratch.
From their hand cut steaks, real mashed potatoes, to their hand cut/hand tenderized pork tenderloins, everything they serve to their family, they serve to their customers. Breakfast, lunch and dinner is served and there is great food for everyone.
The large dining area can be booked for parties, as well as the beautiful outdoor area with a pavilion and pond. Stop out to see what they have to offer.
Greg and Kim have worked in food service for over 30 years. They both enjoy working together to maintain high quality food and service at Crossroads, along with the rest of the employees and staff.
David Swinney has a vast knowledge of the farming aspect of the operation, being a pig and crop farmer for over 30 years.
They would love to see and hear from you, so visit them at the restaurant or call them at (812) 689-3000 for takeout. Visit their website at http://www.crossroadsfamilyrestaurant.com/index.html and follow them on FB at https://www.facebook.com/Crossroads-Family-Restaurant-110225999002912/.
Information provided
