Ripley County Chamber of Commerce welcomes new member

RIPLEY COUNTY - The Ripley County Chamber of Commerce would like to introduce its new member Happy Hollow Woodworks.
Jesse and Jennifer Tunny opened up their business, Happy Hollow Woodworks, in the summer of 2020 and is located at 5087 Happy Hollow Road in Osgood. Happy Hollow Woodworks is a husband and wife team specializing in custom cabinetry, furniture, built-ins and just about anything else you can dream up.
Using Christ as their guide, their mission is to provide families with custom pieces that they can create memories around for years to come.
To see some of their projects, follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/happyhollowwoodworks. Happy Hollow Woodworks can be reached at (812) 621-1535 with any questions or orders.
They would be happy to help you with any of your woodworking needs so contact them today.
Please help the chamber welcome Happy Hollow Woodworks to its membership.
- Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.