RIPLEY COUNTY - The Ripley County Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce its new member, Wheelock Lake Campground, which was named after Eleazer Wheelock Ripley, Ripley County’s namesake.
Kevin Wang purchased what was formerly known as Browning’s Camp on October 14 and is located at 3622 E Co Rd 200 S in Dillsboro. Wang has already started cleaning up the 93 acre property and is eager to put his plans into motion.
He has a long list of improvements, changes and additions he wants to complete to make it a recreational area where people and families can go to have fun and visit.
Some of his ideas are to renovate the restaurant and add cabins and a lodge. He is also wanting to add a zipline, a sand beach, horse trails and other possible activities.
Wang said that there will always be something going on at the property and will be including programs for veterans, children and non-profit organizations. There will be something for everyone.
There is no set date when all of these plans will be completed but be looking for updates and follow them on at https://www.facebook.com/wheelocklakecampground/ with the latest developments!
Congratulations to Kevin Wang and Wheelock Lake Campground and please help welcome them to the Chamber.
