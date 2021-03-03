RIPLEY COUNTY - The Ripley County Chamber of Commerce is happy to announce that there will be an Easter Egg Drive Thru Event from 10 a.m. to noon March 27 at the Versailles State Park (at the pool area).
This event will be a drive thru only event where children up to 10 years of age will be given bags of goodies with the possibility of prizes. It is always so much fun to see all of the kids and their enthusiasm. The Chamber is excited to be able to have a drive thru event for them this year.
With this event, the chamber is working on collecting sponsors and is kindly asking for your support again this year. The cost is only $35 and sponsors will be highlighted in the paper on a half-page ad (The chamber will need to turn in the list of sponsors by March 19 to the paper), listed on the chamber website, Facebook page, in the chamber newsletter, forthcoming emails and more. This is a great way to advertise your business, show community support and make sure the kids have a fun filled time.
If you would like to sponsor the event, a sponsor sheet is attached or you can email or call the chamber director Deborah Tompkins at (812) 689-6654 to let her know you would like to be a sponsor. Thank you to everyone for their continued support of our community and the Ripley County Chamber of Commerce.
- Information provided
