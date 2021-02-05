Ripley County Chamber welcomes Baird as new member

RIPLEY COUNTY - The Ripley County Chamber of Commerce would like to introduce its newest member, Baird.
Baird, an employee-owned, international wealth management, asset management, investment banking/capital markets and private equity firm is proud to be a new member of the chamber.
Baird’s Madison wealth management office includes advisors Kyle Lanter and Don Phillips and is supported by Carla Elston. Andrew Simms serves as branch manager.
Baird has more than 125 associates currently working in Indiana. The firm operates two fixed income capital markets offices in the state and thirteen private wealth management branches located in Bloomington, Columbus, Evansville, Franklin, Fort Wayne, Greensburg, Indianapolis, Jasper, Madison, Martinsville, Mishawaka and Princeton.
Committed to being a great workplace, Baird ranked No. 13 on the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list.
Baird currently has approximately 4,600 associates serving the needs of individual, corporate, institutional and municipal clients and more than $305 billion in client assets as of June 30, 2020. Baird's private wealth management business encompasses more than 1,300 financial advisors serving clients from over 160 locations in 33 states and has client assets of more than $200 billion.
Baird has a long-standing tradition of giving back to the communities where its associates live and work. Locally, the Madison office supports Bowl For Kids Sake, the Lide White Boys & Girls Club, Jefferson County Relay for Life, the Madison Chamber of Commerce and more and look forward to working with residents in Ripley County.
Call Baird today at (812) 273-1854 to see how they can assist you or stop by and see them at 220 Clifty Drive, Suite N in Madison.
Please help welcome Baird to the Ripley County Chamber of Commerce.
- Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.