Ripley County Chamber welcomes Baseline Digital Services to membership

RIPLEY COUNTY – The Ripley County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce a new member, Baseline Digital Services.
Baseline Digital Services is owned and operated by Cory Brinson who has over 10 years of experience in the Information Technology field. The goal of Baseline Digital Services is to help small businesses and individuals in Southeastern Indiana with their technology-based needs. Baseline Digital Services was originally founded as CB Web Hosting, which also offered IT services in addition to web design and hosting.
In late 2019, Cory decided he wanted to shift focus and add aerial photography and videography as the main service he offers while continuing to offer IT services and web design/hosting. He then obtained his Part 107 certification to begin offering drone services commercially. After discovering a love for serving customers through aerial photography and videography, he began exploring and adding new services.
Cory has always had an inclination towards technology-based matters and enjoys a challenge. So, if you have a technology based need that is not listed below or on the website, please contact him to discuss your specific needs and he will assist you if he can.
Currently, he offers services in the following areas:
Aerial Photography and Videography
Professional Videography
Virtual Tours – great for real estate or businesses that want customers to see what their space is like when visiting in person is not possible (or prior to an in-person visit)
Information Technology – personal and business
To contact Cory and Baseline Digital Services, visit the website at https://baselinedigital.services, email at cory@baselinedigital.services or call (812) 621-1100 for details.
You can also follow Baseline Digital Services on Facebook at https://facebook.com/baselinedigitalservices and YouTube at https://youtube.com/channel/UC2NbHOt3IHexDE6wmfPDFeg.
Please help us welcome Cory and Baseline Digital Services to the chamber.
