Ripley County Chamber's 20th Annual Golf Scramble approches

The Ripley County Chamber of Commerce will hold its 20th Annual Golf Scramble on Friday, August 21 at Kelly’s Hidden Acres Golf Course (488 Country Club Drive, Milan).
Registration will start at 7:30 a.m. with tee time beginning at 9 a.m.
“The Ripley County Chamber of Commerce is excited to host our 20th Annual Golf Scramble on August 21st at Kelly’s Hidden Acres Golf Course in Milan. It is a great event for people to network, support local business and to have a great time,” Executive Director of the Ripley County Chamber of Commerce Deborah Tompkins said. “It will also give people an opportunity to check out all of the changes that the Kelly family has made to the golf course. They have been working hard tearing down and building new buildings, remodeling, creating an outside eating area and working on the grounds. We hope you will come and join us.”
Registration costs $240 per team or $60 per person and includes 18 holes of golf, cart usage, driving range access, lunch, prizes and other awards.
A lunch of hamburgers and hotdogs, coleslaw, baked beans and chips will be served at the turn.
All players have to have their own golf clubs and soft spiked shoes.
Sponsorship opportunities are available and listed below. All sponsorships will be included in media recognition:
Closest-to-Pin Sponsor – $100.00
Longest Drive Sponsor – $100.00
Longest Putt Sponsor – $100.00
Scoreboard Sponsor – $500.00
Individual Hole Sponsor (Available on all 18 holes) – $100.00 each
Beverage Sponsor (2 available) – $250.00 each
Hole in One Sponsor- Tom Tepe Autocenter, Milan, Indiana
Door Prize Sponsor – Donate a prize for the raffle
Registration and sponsorship forms must be returned no later than August 12. Both forms can be mailed and emailed (ripleycc@ripleycountychamber.org) to the Ripley County Chamber of Commerce Office or information may be called in at 812-689-6654.
Those interested may also click here for registration and sponsorship information.
Checks should be made payable to: Ripley County Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 576, Versailles, Indiana 47042.
Those with questions may contact Phil Hart at 812-614-0307, Rick Pollard at 812-756-0553 or the Ripley County Chamber of Commerce.
