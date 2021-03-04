Ripley County Chamber's March member of the Month

RIPLEY COUNTY - The Ripley County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce Farm Credit Mid-America is our March Member of the Month.
Farm Credit Mid-America is a financial services cooperative and has served the credit needs of farmers and rural residents across Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee for over a century. With over 105 years in business, Farm Credit is backed by the strength of more than 80,000 customers and $25 billion in assets.
Farm Credit Mid-America provides loans for real estate, operating, equipment and related services such as crop insurance and vehicle, equipment and building leases. They provide a range of federally affiliated and private crop insurance products to help leverage opportunities and mitigate risk.
As the leader in rural lending, they can also provide a wide range of solutions designed specifically for home and land loan needs. Their custom financing meets the specific needs of rural property purchases or construction projects.
A home loan from Rural 1st makes purchasing or refinancing a home easy that offers the security of a longer fixed-rate period, along with a lower interest rate.
Farm Credit Mid-America’s purpose is to secure the future of rural communities and agriculture – one home, one farm and one business at a time. They take pride in being honest, respectful and committed. Call them today at (812) 663-2454 or visit them at 1512 West Main in Greensburg to see how they can assist you.
Please help us congratulate Farm Credit Mid-America for being our March Member of the Month.
- Information provided
