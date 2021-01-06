RIPLEY COUNTY - The 36th Annual Hunter and Minta Memorial Ripley County Community Christmas Dinner was a welcomed resource for many local residents in 2020.
“We had a great dinner. We ended up serving 243 dinners,” dinner coordinator Keri Johnson said. “The weather cooperated and we had 10 drivers/families that helped deliver the meals.”
St. John’s Catholic Church in Osgood sponsors the dinner, which is held Christmas Day annually.
“We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all our volunteers who helped with donations of bread, pie and other food items as well as all of our financial donors,” Johnson said.
Johnson further acknowledged the Osgood Lions Club for making the largest recorded donation to the Christmas dinner in the last 14 years.
Johnson also thanked Napoleon State Bank, Benham United Methodist Church, Civista Bank, Triplett’s Drug Store, Comer Buildings, Casey’s General Store, Hardy Insurance, Halcomb Home Center, The Osgood Grub Company, Finks Church, Hopewell Baptist Church, St. John’s Lutheran Church (Napoleon), St. Maurice Church, St. John’s Catholic Church and all anonymous donors.
