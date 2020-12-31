RIPLEY COUNTY - President of the Ripley County Commissioners Mark Horstman and Ripley County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) Executive Director Gary Norman provided interviews detailing how the county and its economy operated amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commissioner Horstman said issues related to the pandemic dominated the county commissioner’s agenda in 2020. However, the county has still been able to provide essential services to the community.
“There’s a lot that goes on from a county commissioner’s standpoint throughout a year. The pandemic has pretty much taken precedent of my time,” Horstman said. “We have been able to maintain our service from a county perspective.”
The county has been working with the local health department and health officer as well as the City of Batesville to keep businesses and schools open.
As far as Ripley County’s accomplishments in 2020, Horstman said the highway garage received $1,000,000 to purchase asphalt through the Community Crossing Matching Grant Program (CCMG).
“We were able to obtain a couple of grants this year, which helped our sewer district in Friendship. That was $250,000,” Horstman said. ”One other cool accomplishment that we’ve been able to do on behalf of economic development is get a grant for $250,000 and award that to small businesses and restaurants in the county. “
Awarded businesses were eligible to receive a few thousand dollars up to $10,000 through a program offered by the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA).
Another major accomplishment of the county was making sure it could utilize federal CARES Act money. Most of the CARES Act money the county received went to public safety for EMS upgrades and technological updates.
“I would say Ripley County, from a technology standpoint, went from being a little behind to up-to-date,” Horstman said. “Some bad things from a pandemic had actually turned into some positive things of upgrades and other things we needed to do.”
Horstman said another accomplishment was the county's ability to maintain its offices throughout the pandemic. The county hasn’t had to shut its operations or buildings down.
“We have been able to make sure people can get deeds done and they can buy and sell houses without any hiccup,” Horstman said.
The issuance of building permits has also been up in the county.
Things were rough for small businesses locally earlier in the year when everything was shut down. Despite this, Horstman said he doesn’t know of any local business that totally shut down and was unable to reopen.
As far as plans for 2021, the Ripley County Commissioners are going to update an EMS building in Milan by improving sleeping quarters and adding vehicle docking bays to the building.
“That’s probably the biggest project slated for our county from a financial aspect,” Horstman said.
County roads and infrastructure will be maintained and updated as well.
Horstman said the pandemic has improved operations and communication between Ripley County and the City of Batesville.
“Everybody’s working together between economic development, between the chambers of commerce in both communities and the county and the City of Batesville. That’s a huge plus that we hope continues going forward even without a pandemic,” Horstman said.
Horstman provided the following message for Ripley County residents.
We’ve done our best through this challenging year. From a tax standpoint, the people of Ripley County have paid their property taxes, which has helped us not have any cash flow issues. Luckily, we as a county prepared ourselves from a financial standpoint to deal with these challenging times. I’d like to thank the people of Ripley County for dealing with the situation at hand the best we can. The public has made sacrifices from working from home, and having kids at home and those types of challenges. I think we’ve done a pretty good job from the standpoint of the public in Ripley County. I think, 2021, we are all looking forward to.
Ripley County EDC Executive Director Gary Norman said the corporation still experienced success in 2020 amid the pandemic.
“We still had projects we were working on throughout the year,” Norman said. “We still had success, though not anything near like we had before.”
As far as accomplishments for 2020, the EDC received a grant from USDA Rural Development, which added money to its revolving loan fund. The fund allows the corporation to provide low interest loans to local businesses.
“That money is pretty much already back out to the business community. That was a big help,” Norman said.
As previously mentioned Ripley County received a $250,000 grant from OCRA to aid small, local businesses. The EDC administered the grant and, with the help of many other local groups and organizations, was able to aid 35 small businesses who were impacted by COVID-19.
At some point, local businesses may receive further aid as the EDC has had conference calls in regards to applying for the third round of OCRA grants, which should amount to another $250,000.
Norman said this year the EDC focused on retaining local businesses of all sizes as well as the local workforce.
“We helped even the small mom and pop places. It’s not always about chasing smokestacks, so to speak,” Norman said. “It is about helping everyone in this community. When you lose one employee, it is basically the cost of two to get those back. It’s been a lot of retention this year and making sure we propped up all of the businesses.”
Ripley County businesses have helped each other survive the pandemic by rallying around the “Together We Thrive” slogan.
“It’s been very impressive. Everybody kind of banded together and shared information. There was no competition so to speak,” Norman said. “Everybody banded together, because everybody is in the same boat. It has been rather impressive to see the community come together as a whole.”
Norman said the Ripley County EDC will continue to work with businesses in the local community to overcome the challenges of COVID-19.
Norman provided the following message to Ripley County businesses and residents.
Hang tough. There is light at the end of the tunnel. Be patient. The hardest message to get out there is be patient, but that’s kind of where we are at right now. We have faith that things are going to turn around. It’s just going to take a little time. Anybody that has a question, whether it be for us or if it gets passed on to the chamber of commerce, we will answer those. We want to be that point person that we always have been. To be that point person, we make sure that anyone with a question doesn’t fall through the cracks.
