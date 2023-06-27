RIPLEY COUNTY – Honda has awarded the Ripley County Community Foundation $50,000 in support of Genesis: Pathways to Success’ A Summer of STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, & Mathematics) and Ripley Youth Outreach’s Birthday Box Program and Turnover Hunger initiatives. This funding is provided by Honda with its Corporate Social Responsibility vision to give back to the communities where its associates live and work.
Honda’s Education Pillar provides funding to STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) programs that address local education and workforce needs in their communities. Honda’s contribution of $25,000 will go towards supporting “A Summer of STREAM.” The program, facilitated by the Community Foundation’s Genesis: Pathways to Success initiative, is designed to provide co-curricular and fun-filled STREAM activities and camps to fifth through eighth-grade students in Southeastern Indiana throughout June and July. Students will be introduced to STREAM principles through hands-on learning opportunities that will build upon their problem-solving, creativity, and critical-thinking skills.
“In each camp, students will learn STREAM concepts through unique approaches and expand soft skills, such as confidence, leadership, communication, creativity, and critical thinking skills. As identified by local employers, young employees do not contain the soft skills needed to be successful,” Clarice Patterson, Director of Genesis: Pathways to Success, said. “The development of soft skills is incorporated into camps/activities to assist youth in becoming better equipped with the skill set needed to meet the demands of employers. Thanks to the Education contribution received from Honda, we can ensure these opportunities will be provided to all youth in our communities.”
Additionally, Honda’s Community Pillar, which provides support for programs and events that support the cultures, heritage, and traditions of marginalized communities, awarded Ripley County Community Foundation $25,000 in support of the Birthday Box Program and Turnover Hunger. These programs are both led by Ripley Youth Outreach, a student-led philanthropic initiative that allows local youth to create a powerful voice in their communities and become leaders of their generation.
“Honda is committed to helping people reach their life’s potential by giving back to the communities where we live and work,” Yvette Hunsicker, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility for American Honda, said. “We proudly support the Ripley Youth Outreach programs that address food insecurity and the ‘Summer of STREAM’ program that will help prepare and inspire the next generation of innovators.”
The Birthday Box program provides children ages 10 and under with the essentials needed to celebrate a birthday. Each birthday box is wrapped and contains a cake mix, frosting, candles, and balloons. These boxes are assembled by Ripley Youth Outreach and community partners, which are then distributed to the eight food pantries serving Ripley County. Parents who are served by a local food pantry are eligible to receive a Birthday Box to help celebrate their child’s birthday.
The Turnover Hunger initiative is a partnership between the Ripley County Community Foundation and local varsity football teams which supports food insecure students in Ripley County’s five public elementary schools. Student athletes use a sports game to improve the lives of their peers who are in need by forcing as many turnovers as possible in a football season. Local residents can pledge a dollar amount for every turnover the Batesville and/or Milan varsity football teams force, or make a one-time donation in support of the teams’ effort. At the end of the season, all donations and pledges collectively support the Weekend Back Sack Program, which sends a backpack of non-perishable, kid-friendly food home with food insecure elementary school students at Batesville Primary School, Jac-Cen-Del Elementary School, Milan Elementary School, South Ripley Elementary School, and Sunman Elementary School.
“Honda’s award is a significant contribution to our effort to ensure none of our children go hungry. The Ripley County Community Foundation is proud of these students and is grateful for Honda’s recognition of our local youth’s passion to improve the quality of life for the most marginalized children in their community,” Amy Streator, Executive Director of the Ripley County Community Foundation, said.
To acquire additional information about A Summer of STREAM or Genesis: Pathways to Success, contact Clarice Patterson by emailing at cpatterson@genesisp2s.org, and to learn more about Ripley Youth Outreach or Turnover Hunger, contact Amy Streator by emailing astreator@rccfonline.org, or calling 812-933-1098, or visiting 13 E. George Street, Suite B, Batesville.
