RIPLEY COUNTY – The Ripley County Community Foundation recently received reaccreditation with the nation’s highest standard for philanthropic excellence. National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations® establish legal, ethical, effective practices for community foundations everywhere.
“Meeting the National Standards benchmarks is a rigorous, comprehensive process,” said Randy Royster, board member of the Council on Foundations. “This accreditation is a significant accomplishment that indicates the Ripley County Community Foundation demonstrates a commitment to transparency, quality, integrity and accountability as it carries out its mission.”
The National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations® program requires community foundations to document their policies for donor services, investments, grantmaking and administration. With more than 500 community foundations already accredited nationwide, the program is designed to provide quality assurance to donors, as well as to their legal and financial advisors.
“This is critically important to our donors, grantees, and community at large because when people make a charitable gift, they are putting their trust in us” said Amy Streator, Ripley County Community Foundation Executive Director. “The Ripley County Community Foundation offers a range of charitable funds, allowing donors to advance a cause, support an individual organization, provide flexible support for community needs or recommend individual grants. In addition to affirming the organization’s philanthropic services, the reaccreditation validates The Ripley County Community Foundation’s grantmaking practices for the nonprofit community.”
National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations® is the first program of its kind for charitable foundations in the United States.
The Community Foundations National Standards Board is a supporting organization of the Council on Foundations and is responsible for the quality, value and integrity of compliance with National Standards.
For more information on the National Standards Board, visit www.cfstandards.org.
To learn more about how you can create opportunities in your community, contact the Ripley County Community Foundation, 13 E. George Street, Suite B, Batesville. The office can be reached by phone at (812) 933-1098 or via email at office@rccfonline.org.
The Ripley County Community Foundation is a 501©(3) charitable organization that assists donors in building an enduring source of charitable funds to benefit the citizens and qualified organizations of Ripley County.
The Foundation manages 209 funds and $17 million dollars in assets which are used to improve the community and serve Ripley County residents through various grants and scholarships. The Foundation is dedicated to partnering with and serving the local communities as a trusted source for charitable giving.
Information provided
