RIPLEY COUNTY – Ripley County has implemented CodeRED, a high-speed emergency mass notification service.
The CodeRED system will serve as the backbone of the county’s emergency planning and communications outreach to both citizens and businesses. The system sends telephone calls, text messages, emails, and posts to social media to inform residents to better protect life and property.
“CodeRED’s notification system will provide Ripley County officials with a reliable, easy-to-use interface to quickly deliver critical information to our citizens during emergencies. Ripley County Emergency Management Agency and Ripley County Communications Center have been working on this project and are eager to use this innovative technology to enhance our emergency preparedness plans,” said EMA Director Randy Miller. For weather emergencies, once the National Weather Service issues a warning it will automatically be sent through the CodeRED system. In addition to weather emergencies we anticipate using the system to notify residents of missing persons, criminal activity, boil water advisory, and other various threats to people, property, or the environment.
All residents living or working within the county limits are encouraged to visit www.ripleycounty.com and click on the CodeRED logo to enroll contact information including home and cell phone numbers, and email addresses. Once enrolled subscribers can opt in to what emergencies they want to receive. There is also a CodeRED mobile app that is available for free download that can be used in conjunction with the online version that will use GPS location for alerts. No one should automatically assume they are in the emergency contact database.
For more information contact Ripley County Emergency Management Agency at 812-689-0505 or by email to ema@ripleycounty.com.
