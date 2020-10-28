RIPLEY COUNTY - Ripley County will appear as a level orange on this week’s county color code map with a composite score of 2.0 due to the 7-day rolling average of positive tests of 7.28% (yellow) and 233 cases/100,000 (red).
The color-coded map is updated every Wednesday at 12 p.m. and can be found at:
https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/2393.htm
The Indiana Department of Health reminds citizens that they do have weapons to prevent COVID-19; these weapons need to be used waiting for a vaccine to be available.
Remember the Three Vs:
Vigilant
- Social distancing
- Masking
- Avoiding Crowds
- Staying home if you are sick
- Handwashing
Ventilation
- In indoor spaces (windows open, air circulation, fans)
Vaccine
- Flu now, COVID-19 soon
Free COVID-19 testing is still available at the Ripley County Fairgrounds Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. you can register at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting.
The Ripley County Health Department would like to encourage the public to stay up to date with weekly Governor’s COVID-19 Press Briefings every Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/2515.htm.
Visit the Ripley County Health Department website at https://www.ripleyhealth.com/covid-19, the IDOH at website at www.in.gov/coronavirus and the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html for the most up-to-date information on COVID-19.
- Information provided by Ripley County Health Department
