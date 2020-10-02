RIPLEY COUNTY – Ripley County Health Officer Dr. David Welsh helped local schools bring students back to classrooms safely in August amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
He appreciates the efforts of school staff members who made the return possible for students.
“I cannot be prouder of the efforts of our schools,” Dr. Welsh said. “The schools, the teachers, the superintendents, the principals and the school nurses. The school nurses have been doing fantastic work.”
Dr. Welsh has monitored the reopening of other schools around the state and some have not been as lucky as those in Ripley County.
“We all recognize how important it is to have kids in the schools learning safely,” Dr. Welsh said. “Then of course extra curricular activities are extremely important also. If the schools aren’t open then the extra curricular activities aren’t going so they’re tied together. I think that gave folks a lot more incentive to get back on track with doing those things that we know helps.”
Local schools have stayed open and extra curricular activities have been ongoing since August.
“There have been multiple weeks of school in session, Friday night football, cross country, tennis, volleyball, soccer and school bands have been performing,” Dr. Welsh said.
Fall break
Fall break will present a challenge within the next month as students and their families travel around and out of the state. It is important to wear a mask, socially distance and wash your hands to lower your risk of coming into contact with COVID-19.
“When people travel they have to be aware of where they are going and how they are interacting with other folks,” Dr. Welsh said.
Air travel comes with a higher risk of being exposed to COVID-19.
“The problem is getting in and out of the airports. It’s also a problem if you are planning to travel to a hotspot,” Dr. Welsh said. “The CDC still talks about if you travel through airports and you are going in and out or through hotspot areas, you can be putting people at risk. You need to make sure you are masking up, washing your hands and staying socially distanced.”
Once travelers return from flying or if they’ve visited a hotspot, Dr. Welsh said it is important to self-quarantine.
Vaccine information, COVID-19 resources
Local health departments have been instructed to be ready to receive the first phase of a COVID-19 vaccine possibly by the beginning of November, according to Dr. Welsh
He has heard from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) that a vaccine is expected to come out in three phases. The first phase is expected in 2020, the second phase should begin during the start of 2021 and the third phase should occur as vaccine supplies become available.
COVID-19 vaccine studies are ongoing and Dr. Welsh has a number of friends and colleagues who are participating in the study. He volunteered to be a test subject for the study, but has yet to be asked to participate.
Dr. Welsh said it is important for individuals to be aware of where they are receiving COVID-19 related information.
“Folks need to continue the course, stay calm and be careful where they get their information. There’s a lot of misinformation out there,” Dr. Welsh said. “As people are trying to learn more about COVID-19, I encourage them to go to reliable sites.”
Dr. Welsh suggested visiting the websites of Johns Hopkins University, the American College of Surgeons or the American Medical Association. Those interested can also sign up for email updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) also provides good information on its website.
More information regarding COVID-19 is available from the ISDH online at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/2393.htm.
Flu season and COVID-19 testing
Flu season is the next challenge facing local communities. Dr. Welsh encourages residents to get a flu shot.
“A lot of the symptoms carry over between flu and COVID,” Dr. Welsh said. “So if people were to get their flu shot and decrease their chances of getting that, there would be less problems with COVID. The things we do to prevent COVID also help prevent the flu. If we can continue our efforts to combat COVID it’s going to help us combat the flu.”
Dr. Welsh said countries in the world’s southern hemisphere just got through winter and had one of the least deadly flu seasons.
COVID-19 testing is offered from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ripley County Fairgrounds (Building 16, 229 N. Lynn St.) in Osgood.
Dr. Welsh said getting tested at the right time is important.
“If you are around somebody today that sounded sick or you find out they are having issues, the best time to test is three to five days after that encounter,” Dr. Welsh said. “If you have an encounter today, testing tomorrow may give you a false negative.”
COVID-19 testing is recommended if a person has been in close contact with a known positive (within six feet for longer than 15 minutes). A person who has experienced this should consider themselves positive until receiving negative test results.
When it comes to school students, a student who has been in contact with a known positive needs to quarantine for 14 days, according to Dr. Welsh.
COVID-19 progression since June
Positive COVID-19 cases spiked locally after June.
Dr. Welsh said residents may have gotten tired of social distancing practices. Fortunately, those who did test positive for COVID-19 more recently, experienced much milder symptoms than those diagnosed back in March and April.
“We were feeling like we were in a pretty good spot in June. In July, folks kind of decide they were ready to go out and do some stuff,” Dr. Welsh said. “Things opened up. Unfortunately folks kind of forgot some of the tenants that got us to that good spot in June and we saw a spike in numbers in the area. Everyone had to work together to remember what our mom taught us staying home if you’re sick, covering your mouth, wearing a mask and social distancing.”
According to the Ripley County Health Department, the county has experienced 299 positive COVID-19 cases and eight deaths related to the virus as of Friday, October 2. A total of 225 local individuals have recovered from COVID-19.
Four new COVID-19 cases were reported to the department of health within the past 24 hours, according to the ISDH.
A total of 5,297 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the county.
Dr. Welsh said the county is still experiencing positive COVID-19 rates. However, the number of people who are on ventilators and in ICU rooms as a result of COVID-19 are down from the spring.
“The hospitals are seeing regular folks and not COVID-19 patients,” Dr. Welsh said.
As a general surgeon, Dr. Welsh has been performing his elective procedures such as screening people for cancer, colonoscopies and heart tests.
Businesses reopen, some never closed
Many Ripley County businesses have stayed open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Welsh said what kept local businesses and factories open also helped local schools reopen.
“When businesses opened up that was a good thing for everybody,” Dr. Welsh said. “But we have learned from the efforts of the county, that those things that I mentioned previously, did help a lot of places stay open and stay open safely. There’s a lot of factories in Ripley County that have been open since this started and they’ve done a fantastic job.”
Dr. Welsh reiterated the importance of wearing a mask, washing your hands and socially distancing to help keep businesses and schools open.
“If you follow those steps you can keep yourself out of trouble. We also found if you follow those steps you can keep family, friends and neighbors safe,” Dr. Welsh said.
COVID-19 population study
Indiana University’s Fairbanks School of Public Health is in the third phase of its COVID-19 population study, which tests people for COVID-19 and antibodies.
Dr. Welsh encourages those who are asked by Indiana University to participate in the study to do so.
“By participating in that study we will have a better handle on fighting this virus,” Dr. Welsh said.
The school’s first population study uncovered 44 percent of people who get COVID-19 do not experience symptoms. The study also set precedence for CDC recommendation.
“We were talking in Indiana after that first study about the prevalence of asymptomatic people with the virus. The CDC caught up a couple weeks ago using that same statistic,” Dr. Welsh said. “We knew that in Indiana a month or so earlier because of the work of IU Fairbanks School of Public Health and the Indiana State Department of Health.”
Preparing for Halloween
As Halloween approaches, Dr. Welsh said families should rethink the traditional canvassing of homes for candy.
The Ripley County Health Department has listed recommendations on its website on how residents should handle Halloween this year.
“You can still get candy to your favorite neighborhood kids. Get non-perishable items and let them sit,” Dr. Welsh said. “Time is our friend. If something sits for several days it is safer to use. Get that candy, let it sit, put it in a bag and let it sit and distribute it to your neighborhood kids or relatives.”
For more information on Halloween, call the Ripley County Health Department at 812-689-5751.
“I’m very proud of Ripley County”
Dr. Welsh acknowledged the Ripley County community’s efforts to combat COVID-19.
“All the school nurses have been working together with me. We are on the phone frequently and they are helping tremendously,” Dr. Welsh said. “The school principals, I can’t say enough good things. The businesses and the churches, they are all working to keep their people safe. I’m very proud of Ripley County.”
