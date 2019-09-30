On Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at approximately 11:45 a.m., the Indiana State Police and Ripley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash on Legion Road near Batesville that resulted in the death of a 17 year old Batesville youth.
The initial investigation by Trooper Matt Holley, Indiana State Police-Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team, indicated that a white 2003 Dodge Ram driven by Caleb W. D. Zapfe, 16, Batesville, was westbound on Legion Road near CR 200 E. in Ripley County.
For an unknown reason, the vehicle left the south side of the road. Zapfe then over-corrected, causing the vehicle to leave the north side of the road before overturning.
Zapfe sustained non-life threatening injuries in the collision.
A passenger in Zapfe’s vehicle, Kaleb G. Norton, 17, Batesville, was ejected from the vehicle.
Norton sustained fatal injuries in the crash. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ripley County Coroner’s Office.
Norton was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The investigation is ongoing. Toxicology results are pending at this time.
The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office, Batesville Police Department, Ripley County EMS, and Ripley County Coroner’s Office.
