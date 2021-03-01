RIPLEY COUNTY - The Ripley County Sheriff's Office released the following information regarding a crash that occurred around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25 at State Road 129 and County Road 1200 N. in Ripley County.
Vehicle #2, a white Chevy Blazer, driven by Sharon Smith of Batesville, was traveling south bound on SR 129. She was slowing or stopped attempting to turn onto County Road 1200 N.
Vehicle #1, a black Jeep, driven by Juan Carlos Visoso of Versailles, was traveling south bound on State Road 129 following vehicle #2. Driver #1 (Juan Carlos) failed to stop and struck vehicle #2 in the rear causing vehicle # 2 to go into the pathway of vehicle #3, a black Subaru Outback, driven by Tyson Skinner of Madison.
Two people were transported to Margret Mary Hospital for minor injuries and stomach pain. State Road 129 was shut down for a couple of hours. Vehicles were towed to Buckley’s.
The officer working the crash is Sgt. Corky Houseworth RCSO, assisting at the scene was the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police, Batesville Police Department, Indiana State Excise and Batesville Fire and EMS.
The crash is still under investigation.
- Information provided
