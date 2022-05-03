RIPLEY COUNTY - The results for the 2022 Primary Election in Ripley County have been tabulated at all 25 precincts. Of the 21,345 registered voters in the county, 4,359 showed their support in the primary.
Mike Sodrel (R) won the United States Representative 9th District seat with 1,382 total votes for 37.96% of the vote.
The State Representative in District 55 was won by David Welsh (R) with 371 total votes for 30.76% of the vote.
Rob Bradley (R) edged out Kurt Enneking (R) in the Ripley County Sheriff's race. Bradley brought in 1,987 votes for a total percentage of 50.46% of the vote and Enneking brought in 1,951 votes for a final percentage of 49.54% of the vote.
Shawna F. Bushhorn (R) beat Richard J. Block (R) in the County Assessor race. Block earned 1,851 votes, 48.39% of the vote and Bushhorn brought in 1,974 votes, 51.61% of the vote.
David Tebbing (R) swept the County Council District 4 race against Richard L. Stevens (R). Tebbing earned 604 votes, 66.08% compared to Stevens' 310 votes, 33.92%.
Uncontested races included Republican winners: U.S. Senator Todd Young, State Representative District 55 Randy Frye, Prosecuting Attorney 80th Circuit Richard J. (Ric) Hertel, County Auditor Amy Copeland, County Surveyor Jeffrey P French, County Commissioner District 1 Mark Horstman, County Council District 1 Ronald J. Decker, County Council District 2 Stan Wiedeman and Adams Township Trustee Alison Knue.
Other uncontested Republican winners included Brown Township Trustee Kenneth (Sam) Copeland Jr., Center Township Trustee Brenda Warren, Delaware Township Trustee Paul A. Hardy, Jackson Township Trustee Annette Pindel, Adams Township Board members Donald C. Foley and Carol Siebert, Brown Township Board members Roger Guillion, Kevin McGee and James Brian Meyer, Center Township Board members Carolyn Lorri Adams Carpenter, Donna J. Linville and Sharon Menchhofer, Delaware Township Board members Kathleen Dickman, James E. Purdy and Lorraine E. Workman, Jackson Township Board members Denise Schmaltz and Jane Ann Vankirk.
The final uncontested Republican winners include: Laughery Township Board member Bob Mattucci, Otter Creek Township Board members Ruth Ann Adkinson, Janine Stratton and Tammy J Wiley, Shelby Township Board member Cheryl S. Welch, Washington Township Board member Charles D. Casebolt, Versailles Town Clerk-Treasurer Sarah Bauman, Milan Town Clerk-Treasurer Melissa Teer, Osgood Town Council members Bill Roberts and Holley M. Rose and Versailles Town Council member Josh Combs.
Uncontested Democratic winners include: U.S. Senator Thomas M. McDermott, Jr., Otter Creek Township Trustee Cynthia A. Melton, Jackson Township Board member Jack W. Schuerman, Shelby Township Board members Marilyn Hance and John R. Meisberger, Washington Township Board member Debra Cutter and Versailles Town Clerk-Treasurer Kiersten B. Libby.
In the Democratic race for United States Representative District 9, Matthew Fyfe won the race with 196 total votes, 63.23%. Candidates Isak Asare brought in 44 votes and 14.19% and D. Liam Dorris brought in 70 votes, 22.58%.
In the Democratic race for Shelby Township Trustee, Charles M. Meisberger won the race with 21 total votes, 58.33% compared to Phillip Morgan's 15 votes and 41.67%.
