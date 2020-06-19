Ripley County Department of Health officials announce the seventh death of a Ripley County community member from COVID-19. The individual was an adult male from Ripley County, according to a press release.
“It is with a heavy heart that we are yet again reporting the loss of another community member and informing our county of this devastating news. Our sincere condolences to the family," said Dr. David Welsh, Ripley County health officer. “This is a dire reminder of the potential severity of COVID-19, so we ask that the community continue to take all efforts to protect yourself and all family members with physical distancing, handwashing, face cover wearing and self-isolation when appropriate.”
The adult male from Ripley County died at Christ Hospital, Cincinnati, and he was over the age of 60. No further information about the patient will be released due to privacy laws.
COVID-19 is a respiratory illness caused by a novel, or new, coronavirus that has not been previously identified. It is not the same as the type of coronavirus that causes the common cold.
COVID-19 is most commonly spread from an infected person to others through:
• Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing;
• Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands;
• Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands; and
• Rarely, fecal contamination.
Many people who acquire COVID-19 will have mild symptoms. They should self-isolate and consult their primary care physician regarding testing.
The best ways to protect yourself are to wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face with unwashed hands, avoid close contact with people who are sick, stay home when you’re sick, cover your cough or sneeze and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public, for example to the grocery store or to pick up other necessities. Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance. The cloth face cover is meant to protect other people in case you are infected.
Visit the Ripley County Health Department’s website at http://www.ripleyhealth.com or the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at https://coronavirus.IN.gov for more information, including frequently asked questions about COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.