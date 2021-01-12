Ripley County homicide investigation ongoing, victim identified

HOLTON - On Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 detectives from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began a homicide investigation after an adult female was located deceased in a residence in rural Ripley County.
The investigation began shortly after 12 a.m. Monday (January 11, 2021) when deputies from the Ripley County Sheriff's Office and troopers from the ISP-Versailles Post responded to a residence on County Road 700 West, just north of Holton, after receiving reports of an unresponsive female located inside a home.
An autopsy was completed Tuesday, which confirmed that the victim, Kristina M. Jones, 36, was the victim of a homicide.
The investigation remains ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.
The victim's family has been notified.
Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post at (812)689-5000.
The Indiana State Police has been assisted by the Ripley County Sheriff's Office, Ripley County Coroner's Office, and Ripley County Prosecutor's Office.
- Information provided by Indiana State Police
