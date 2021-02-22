RIPLEY COUNTY - Marley, a two-year old German Shepherd / Norwegian Elk Hound mix, is the Ripley County Humane Society's Pet of the Month for February 2021.
She was surrendered to the shelter in December and is fully vetted. All she needs is a caring person to adopt her into a Forever Home.
Marely and the other animals that are hoping to be adopted can be seen by accessing the shelter's website at www.rchumane.com
The RCHS is a nonprofit NO KILL shelter that is dependent upon adoptions and financial support from the public to provide care for strays, abused, injured and unwanted animals.
Those wishing to help support the RCHS can get information at their website (https://rchumane.com/) under Ways to Help.
- Information provided
