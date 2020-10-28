RIPLEY COUNTY - Libby, a ten-month-old Hound-Mix, is the Ripley County Humane Society (RCHS) "Pet of the Month." She was brought to the shelter as a stray.
She is a very loving dog who gets along well with other dogs. All she needs now is a caring person to adopt her into a Forever Home.
Libby and the other animals that are hoping to be adopted can be seen by visiting the shelter or by reviewing the RCHS's webpage at www.rchumane.com
The RCHS is a NO-Kill shelter that is entirely dependent upon the kindness and financial support of the public. Those wishing to support the shelter can gain information by reviewing the Way to Help on their webpage.
- Information provided
