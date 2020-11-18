The Ripley County Humane Society’s (RCHS) Pets of the Month are Bella the brown Lab-Pug mix and her sister Candy. They are 7 years old. They were surrendered because their owner could no longer care for them.
It is hoped that they will be adopted as a bonded pair.
The RCHS is a non-for-profit no kill shelter that is entirely dependent upon adoptions and the generosity of the public to care for the animals entrusted to them.
Bella, Candy and the other animals that are hoping to be adopted into a Forever Home can be seen by visiting the shelter or accessing their website at www.rchumane.com Information on how to help the shelter can also be found at their website under “Ways to Help.”
