RIPLEY COUNTY – Tuesday, at approximately 9:30 p.m., a Holton man was arrested on numerous charges after leading troopers on a vehicle pursuit in Ripley County.
The incident began when Trooper Nicholas Albrecht attempted to stop a 2000 Buick LeSabre at High Street and Tanglewood Road in Versailles for a traffic violation.
The vehicle, being driven by Bradley R. Snapp, 32, Holton, fled from Trooper Albrecht.
Snapp drove westbound from Versailles before traveling northbound towards Osgood.
At the intersection of CR 325 N. and 525 W., Snapp lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway and struck a guardrail. The vehicle then overturned before landing in a creek.
Trooper Albrecht, along with other officers, pulled Snapp from the vehicle.
Suspected methamphetamine was located inside of the vehicle.
Snapp was transported to Decatur County Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was then released into police custody.
Snapp was transported to the Ripley County Jail where he was then incarcerated on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, operating while intoxicated, and reckless driving.
Snapp was incarcerated pending his initial appearance in the Ripley County Circuit Court.
Trp. Albrecht was assisted by other troopers with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post, Ripley County Sheriff’s Office, Versailles Police Department, Osgood Police Department, Osgood Fire Department, Ripley County EMS, and Affordable Todds Wrecker.
Information provided by ISP
