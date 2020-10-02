RIPLEY COUNTY - Ripley County was recently awarded a $250,000 grant from the Hometown Business Preservation Initiative and OCRA to aid small businesses impacted by COVID-19.
Grants of up to $10,000 are available without the need to repay the funds. The Ripley County COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force will receive and review all applications.
“Economic development as a whole is not just business attraction. It is also business retention,” Executive Director of Ripley County Economic Development Gary Norman said. “We are trying to retain the businesses we have, the small businesses all the way up to the large ones.”
Applications will be accepted from Thursday, Oct. 1 through Friday, Oct. 16. The panel will review applications and notify applicants once a decision is made.
Eligible businesses may access applications through the Ripley County Economic Development website at https://ripleycountyedc.com/ocra-grant/ or applications can be picked up at the Ripley County Welcome Center (220 E. US 50, Versailles), the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce (301 Shopping Village, Batesville) or the Memorial Building (132 S. Main Street, Batesville).
Applications should be postmarked by Friday, Oct. 16 and must be returned to: Ripley County Economic Development (P.O. Box 576), Versailles, IN 47042.
To be eligible for grant funding, businesses must be a for-profit operation and fit the following criteria:
Small businesses must have 100 employees or less.
Microenterprises must have five employees or less and one must be the owner.
The businesses’ job retention must meet 51 percent of the low to moderate income (LMI) level of $37,350 annual income and will be verified by using an Income Verification Form and OCRA’s Full-Time Equivalency (FTE) Worksheet (if a microenterprise, documenting the owner(s) are LMI).
Businesses must also document that the jobs being retained would be lost if not for grant funding.
Businesses that receive a grant must agree to meet with the Ripley County COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force as requested.
The task force has yet to announce an exact date when funding will be distributed to awarded businesses.
“Applications are due by the mid part of the month. We should, hopefully, be able to get that money turned around within a month,” Norman said.
Grant funding may be used for the following:
- Employee retention, payroll expenses, salaries, etc. If an applicant has received previous funds previously PPP Funds, funding can’t be utilized for payroll purposes.
- Rents
- The purchasing of equipment
- Business furnishings, supplies, raw materials or inventory
- Other
The prohibited use of funding include:
- Personal use
- Personal debt
- Other
Norman said he is appreciative of how local organizations came together to make these grants possible in a timely fashion.
“We had so many different entities involved like the Ripley County Chamber, the Batesville Chamber, the Batesville Economic Development Group and the county commissioner and others too,” Norman said. “I can’t name them all, but I think the collaboration is one of the biggest things we are most proud of because, we were able to come together in a very short amount of time and put this together and get it in and get notification we did receive it.”
Those with questions may contact Norman at 812-689-4344 or at gnorman@ripleycountyedc.com.
The Ripley County COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force stated it is pleased to serve members of Ripley County and assist them with the financial impact of COVID-19.
