INDIANAPOLIS – Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs today announced that an additional 42 rural Hoosier communities will receive more than $10.09 million in federal grant funding through the COVID-19 Response Program.
Ripley County was awarded $250,000 to create the Small Business COVID Response Grant, which will provide $10,000 to eligible businesses with less than 100 employees.
Small businesses are the backbone of our Hoosier economy and they have made considerable sacrifices during the COVID-19 crisis.This funding will help Hoosier small businesses continue to recover and will help make investments necessary to create safer spaces for their customers and staff according to Lt. Governor Crouch.
On April 30, Lt. Governor Crouch announced 61 COVID-19 Response Phase 1 recipients, who received more than $10.7 million in funding. To continue addressing the economic impact caused by COVID-19 on rural Hoosier businesses, OCRA launched a second phase of the COVID-19 Response Program.
Many of the business owners face already-slim margins, which make these grants even more essential for their survival, said Matt Crouch, Interim Executive Director of OCRA. OCRA is pleased to be able to continue our support for small businesses which is integral to the recovery of Indianas rural economy.
Eligible applicants for this program could apply for up to $250,000 and include non-entitlement local units of government. The two eligible economic recovery activities included grants or loans to businesses to retain Low-to-Moderate Income (LMI) jobs.
Funding for the COVID-19 Response Phase 2 funding is derived from Indiana’s CARES Act allocation.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was passed by Congress and signed into law on March 27, 2020. Through the Coronavirus Relief Fund, the CARES Act provides for payments to State, Local, and Tribal governments navigating the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Below is a summary of the projects being funded under each category. For more information on the program, visit www.in.gov/ocra/3010.htm.
